It's that wonderfully fun and spooky time of year! And, if you're looking for costume, décor, or just overall fun ideas to make your season AMAZING, then you've come to the right place! Halloween happens at Goodwill, so check out some of our tips and tricks and then head to your nearest Goodwill Store & Donation Center to get started! And, if you share your creations on social media, don't forget to tag us and use the hashtag #GoodwillDIYHalloween!



Click on the images above to view costume details. Ghoulish Lamp Shades



What you'll need: Several mismatched lamp covers (White and frosted ones work best)

Black peel-n-stick craft felt or regular black felt and fabric glue or hot glue gun

Scissors

White glow sticks

Or flameless votive candles (These will have more of a yellow glow) Halloween DIY - Ghoulish Lamp Covers Here's a great Halloween DIY project that even the kids will enjoy! Purchase some ceiling fan lamp covers and black craft felt. Using scissors, cut out eyes and mouth and glue onto the lamp covers. Yup, it's that easy! Now add a flame-less votive candle, an LED light, light strings, or other flame-less light source, and you've got your own ghoulish Halloween decoration!





